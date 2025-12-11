Bear relocated from Colorado Springs home after attempting to hibernate under deck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Southeast Region relocated a 200lb black bear who decided to hide out under the deck of a Colorado Springs home on Dec.10.

CPW says the female bear is estimated to be three years old and was temporarily immobilized and placed in a wildlife trailer, where she was then given a "wake-up drug." Wildlife officials say the bear was released into a better habitat.

The homeowner tells KRDO13 they have seen the bear a bunch wandering around the old north end of downtown, and their kids have been fascinated with the animal. For the past month, the homeowner says the bear would come and gnaw on the deck, never causing any problems.

Courtesy: CPW

Courtesy: CPW Courtesy: CPW

However, when the family returned from vacation, they noticed the bear was establishing a permanent nesting spot, prompting them to worry that the animal had chosen their deck as her hibernation den for the winter.

The family contacted CPW, which agreed to relocate her.

According to CPW, access to bird seed, pet food, and trash can prevent bears from using a den in the wild when they enter their natural winter hibernation-like state. Instead, a bear might choose a hibernation spot a little too close to comfort, such as under one's deck.

