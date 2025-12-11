A classic Christmas rewatch, tariffs’ global impact, Alexa’s top artist: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Meghan Pryce, Jordan D. Brown, CNN

1️⃣ ‘She was mom’

“The Family Stone” — a classic holiday rewatch that’s sometimes cringey, other times cozy — turns 20 years old next week. The cast and crew are balancing their joyous memories with the sad fact that this is the first Christmas without the late Diane Keaton. Here’s how they remember her.

2️⃣ Trump’s tariffs

The average US import tax is now at its highest level since the 1930s, and there are signs that steeper tariffs, enacted by President Donald Trump, are feeding through to higher prices for Americans. But they are also inflicting pain beyond the border. Five charts show the global impact.

3️⃣ Person of the Year

Time magazine has given the honor to the “architects of AI.” While the industry is wrapping up an extraordinary year, it’s a particularly lousy day for the technology with artificial intelligence stocks sinking.

4️⃣ Body image debate

The “Wicked” musical is meant to celebrate diversity and radical acceptance. As “Wicked: For Good” hit theaters, some fans focused on a different matter: the weight of the actresses. It’s at the center of a national conversation about the endless pursuit of thinness.

5️⃣ Out of retirement

The Indianapolis Colts looked unstoppable after starting the season 7–1. Now sitting at 8–5 and battling injuries, they’re desperate for help at quarterback. In a stunning twist, the team has added a 44-year-old grandfather to its practice squad.

🍝 Award-winning eats: Italian cuisine is the first to receive a new honor from the United Nations’ culture body, UNESCO. The recognition as an intangible cultural heritage comes as the country tries to combat those imitating its food.

🎤 Who was the most played artist via Amazon’s Alexa in 2025?

A. Beyoncé

B. Bruno Mars

C. Drake

D. Taylor Swift

Trial watch

CNN’s Lauren del Valle is covering the Brian Walshe murder trial in Massachusetts. Here’s her report from today:

What happened: Walshe opted not to testify or present any evidence in his own defense as the trial winds down. The decision announced Thursday morning appeared to be a change in course: The judge said Walshe’s attorneys indicated he would take the stand when they last spoke Wednesday evening. Prosecutors rested their case after calling about 50 witnesses over eight days of testimony.

Walshe opted not to testify or present any evidence in his own defense as the trial winds down. The decision announced Thursday morning appeared to be a change in course: The judge said Walshe’s attorneys indicated he would take the stand when they last spoke Wednesday evening. Prosecutors rested their case after calling about 50 witnesses over eight days of testimony. Tomorrow: Jurors are set to hear closing arguments and legal instructions Friday morning before they begin deliberating.

Jurors are set to hear closing arguments and legal instructions Friday morning before they begin deliberating. Streaming now: What happened to Ana Walshe? Laura Coates and Jean Casarez examine the murder trial.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Taylor Swift’s music catalog was requested the most by Alexa users this year.

