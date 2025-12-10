Trump’s face will replace images of national parks on some annual passes, environmental group sues to stop change

By Mary Kay Mallonee, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is ruffling more feathers with some fans of America’s national parks — this time by replacing images of the picturesque parks on some annual passes with an image of President Donald Trump’s face.

An environmental group, the Center for Biological Diversity, is suing the administration to prevent the change, set to happen on January 1, 2026.

The Department of the Interior, which oversees national parks, announced recently it was unveiling “commemorative new designs” for park passes — one of which features Trump’s face alongside George Washington.

“It is the department’s honor to showcase the America the Beautiful pass honoring America’s 250th anniversary and the generations who have protected our lands,” Secretary Doug Burgum said in a video statement posted on the department’s website.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Washington, DC, “to prevent President Donald Trump from replacing a beautiful picture of Glacier National Park with a closeup of his own face on the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass.”

The group argues that federal law requires the main annual pass to feature the winning photo from the National Park Foundation’s annual photo contest, which for the upcoming year is an image of Glacier National Park in Montana.

“Blotting out the majesty of America’s national parks with a closeup of his own face is Trump’s crassest, most ego-driven action yet,” said Kierán Suckling, the center’s executive director. “It’s disgusting of Trump to politicize America’s most sacred refuge by pasting his face over the national parks in the same way he slaps his corporate name on buildings, restaurants, and golf courses. The national parks are not a personal branding opportunity. They’re the pride and joy of the American people.”

CNN has reached out to the Interior Department for comment.

Earlier this month the Trump administration said it was ending free admission to the parks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth and instead waiving admission fees on Trump’s birthday, which is also Flag Day.

The Interior Department also recently increased fees for international visitors to 11 of the most visited national parks, starting next year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.