Tracking High Wind Warnings… again

TONIGHT: We're mostly dry with High Wind Warnings across NoCo and our Central Mountains (due to dangerous 60-90 MPH gusts) expire tomorrow morning. We're dry with lows in the mid 30's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

TOMORROW: We stay mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and warm temps in the mid to high 60's for lower lying areas! High Wind Warnings continue with 60+ MPH winds possible across NoCo. We're not as likely to see those extreme 90 MPH gusts.

EXTENDED: Winds settle a bit Friday before returning Saturday. We stay mild in the 50's and 60's along and east of I-25 through the weekend.