Sophie Kinsella, bestselling ‘Shopaholic’ author, dies at 55

(CNN) — Sophie Kinsella, the best-selling author behind the “Shopaholic” book series, has died at age 55.

The writer, whose real name was Madeleine Sophie Wickham, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2022.

Kinsella’s family announced her death in a statement on her Instagram account on Wednesday. It said: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy.

“We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life. Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed — to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career. She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received.

“She will be missed so much our hearts are breaking.”

Although she was diagnosed with brain cancer three years ago, Kinsella only broke the news to her fans in April last year in a post on social media. She said she had been diagnosed with “glioblastoma, a form of aggressive brain cancer,” but added that she had had “successful surgery and subsequent radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which is still ongoing.”

Among the many tributes paid to Kinsella beneath her family’s posts, were several from well-known authors.

Romantic-comedy writer Jill Mansell said: “This is the saddest news. Maddy was a brilliant writer but more importantly a truly lovely person. In both respects she brought so much joy to the world. Life is unfair. Sending love to her family and all who will miss her so much. Xxxxx”

Bestselling novelist Adele Parks wrote: “What a wonderful warm woman, Maddy brought so much joy to the world. She’ll be missed so much but celebrated too and will live on in millions of minds and hearts. Sending love and deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

More than 50 million copies of Kinsella’s books have been sold, according to her website, and they have been translated into over 40 languages, in more than 60 countries.

Her “Shopaholic” protagonist, Becky Bloomwood, a retail-addicted financial journalist who is hopeless with money, made it to the big screen in a 2009 movie adaptation, “Confessions of a Shopaholic.” She was played by Australian actress Isla Fisher.

Her most recent book, “What Does It Feel Like?,” written after her surgery and published last year, was a novella inspired by her experience of cancer.

