Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes two miles of southbound I-25 in northern Pueblo

KRDO, CDOT
By
Updated
today at 9:19 AM
Published 8:03 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – An over two-mile stretch of southbound I-25 in northern Pueblo is closed this morning after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, Pueblo police say.

A spokesperson with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has confirmed that the overnight crash involved a pedestrian and that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene; however, officials have not yet shared specific details on the crash.

Pueblo police say they have been at the scene investigating since around 2 a.m., and expect the on-scene investigation to continue for at least another hour or two.

As of 8 a.m., the closure is impacting the section of I-25 between Exit 102-Eagleridge Boulevard and Exit 99A-CO 96/6th Street. CDOT traffic camera footage shows drivers are being diverted off the interstate and around the closure.

Our crews are en route to the scene to learn more about the crash, which was first reported by CDOT at 12:37 a.m.

At this time, the agency says drivers should expect an around-10-minute delay in their morning commute.

This is a developing story; this article may be updated as we learn more.

