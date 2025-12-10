Leader of Colorado Springs church excommunicated by the Vatican

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A religious leader in Colorado Springs has been excommunicated by the Vatican, according to an announcement posted to his congregation's website.

Anthony D. Ward, who presides as Bishop for Servants of the Holy Family, said that he received a letter from the Diocese of Colorado Springs saying that he had been excommunicated.

According to Bishop Ward, the letter cited issues with his "persistent contumacy," or disobedience.

"I must tell you that I fully agree with their decision," said Ward. "Why? Because I have not and will not obey commands from a kangaroo court composed of heretics, schismatics, freemasons, representatives of the most vile, sinful perversion, enemies to the cross of Christ, of whom the majority of bishops-- particularly in this country-- no longer believe in the real presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the Eucharist."

Ward went on to say that he believes the Diocese is comprised of people who are not a reflection of the true Catholic church, and specifically noted the church's lean towards what he says is modernism.

"It is not a religion, it is a cult," he said. "Not the Catholic religion."

Documents from April of 2024 from the Diocese of Colorado Springs show the Servants of the Holy Family have not been in good standing with the church for many years. A particular sticking point involved when Ward, "purported to be ordained to the episcopacy without the required pontifical mandate nor the required number of consecratory Bishops," documents say.

KRDO13 has reached out to the Diocese of Colorado Springs for comment, which referred us to the document linked above.

