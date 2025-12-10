KRDO13’s Paige Reynolds promoted to full-time evening anchor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 is excited to announce that our very own Paige Reynolds has been promoted to full-time evening anchor.

Paige initially started with KRDO13 as a weekend anchor last year, later moving on to anchor our 4 p.m. From now on, Paige will be at the anchor desk permanently in our evening shows.

Additionally, Paige will be leading our KRDO13 Investigates reporting.

Paige was born and raised in The Lone Star State, and moved from Houston to Ohio where she graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.A. in Journalism.

Before joining our team, Paige worked at KTXS as a morning anchor in Abilene, Texas.

Have a story tip or idea? You can email her at paige.reynolds@krdo.com

