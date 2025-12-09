Insights from KRDO medical expert on aging and strength training

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's no secret that as we get older, our bodies get more and more fragile, with muscle loss being a particular concern. But some say you could have more control over that process than you think.

KRDO13 medical expert Dr. Neha Sharma explains how strength training could help counter age-related decline.

Below are the questions we asked Dr. Sharma and her answers:

What causes muscle loss as we age?

"So as we get older, our body naturally loses muscle protein, and this is due to a combination of slowdown of protein production, hormonal changes, and reduced physical activity. As our muscle fibers shrink, they become less efficient, and if we don't use them or challenge them enough, the acceleration begins of the loss."

Could you tell us more about some of the health risks that come from muscle loss?

"The risks include falls, fractures, mobility issues, and loss of independence. It also affects metabolism, which can lead to issues like insulin resistance and weight gain. Overall, it is linked to a higher rate of illness and even an earlier mortality."

Dr. Sharma went on to confirm that the more muscle you have, the healthier you will be in warding off illness as you age.

What are the current recommendations for strength training to maintain a healthy lifestyle?

"So start slow, especially when you start, and experts recommend that you should be doing two to three times of strength and resistance training a week and make sure you target all your major muscle groups and about eight to 12 repetitions for two to three sets and make sure to pair that with focus on nutrition, so adequate protein intake, hydration and rest." "You know you don't have to go hard right at first you can start with weighted vest, little ankle weights, stuff like that before you go on and, you know, start those free weights and bench pressing and stuff."

