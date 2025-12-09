Fort Hood doctor accused of sexual misconduct charged with secretly recording his patients

By Haley Britzky, Brianna Keilar, CNN

(CNN) — An Army gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of his former patients is officially charged with allegedly recording his patients, along with several other related charges, the Army’s Office of Special Trial Counsel said Tuesday.

Maj. Blaine McGraw, a doctor at Fort Hood, Texas, was charged with 54 specifications or alleged instances of indecent visual recording, five specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer, one specification of willful disobedience of a superior officer, and one of making a false statement.

The Office of Special Trial Counsel said in a news release Tuesday that the alleged offenses span between January 1, 2025, and December 1, 2025. The case includes 44 alleged victims, the office said.

“The majority of the alleged offenses occurred during medical examinations with female patients at [Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center],” the OSTC said in its release, referring to the medical center on Fort Hood. “One victim, who was not a patient, was secretly video recorded at a private residence off post near Fort Hood.”

The OSTC — which exists in each military branch — was established in 2023 and is primarily responsible for handling crimes such as sexual assault, murder, domestic violence, and more.

McGraw was placed in pretrial confinement last Thursday “after apparently violating conditions of liberty imposed by his commander,” an Army spokesperson previously told CNN.

McGraw is facing allegations from dozens of women who say they were victims of sexual misconduct as patients of McGraw’s. The military has sent out letters to roughly 3,000 former patients of McGraw from both Fort Hood and Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii in order to notify potential victims.

And while the charges only relate to incidents in 2025, CNN has reported there were complaints made against him in 2022 and 2024.

Some alleged victims who spoke to CNN said they’d tried to sound the alarm on McGraw’s behavior in years past, but felt they were brushed aside or that their complaints were lost in a frustrating, bureaucratic reporting process.

Those concerns were echoed Tuesday in a letter to the Pentagon inspector general from Senate and House Democrats, who demanded accountability for what they called an “immense failure at every level” to protect and support women.

“[W]e request that DoD IG investigate to determine whether personnel within the Army properly followed procedures to timely report allegations of sexual misconduct to law enforcement and whether other [sexual assault prevention and response] procedures and existing protections were followed or not,” the letter sent on Tuesday said.

Officials will now set a date for a preliminary hearing, which is required before the charges can be referred for trial. The preliminary hearing officer will “thoroughly review the evidence to determine if there is probable cause for each charged offense and issue a report,” which the OSTC will review and determine if the charges should go to court-martial, the office said in its news release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.