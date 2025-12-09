Former Fort Carson soldier sentenced to prison for production of child sexual abuse material

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A now-former Fort Carson soldier has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and a lifetime of parole after producing child sexual abuse material of an infant, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado says.

John Paul Barsch III, age 31, was stationed at Fort Carson at the time of the crime, prosecutors say.

According to plea agreement documents, Barsch sexually abused an infant/toddler in his care or control, and from November 2018 to March 2020, created videos of it. Prosecutors say he distributed the videos to at least one other person in the United Kingdom. That person has also been arrested, prosecutors say.

“Homeland Security Investigations will not tolerate the vile and reprehensible exploitation of children, especially by those entrusted with their care. The sentencing of this individual sends a clear and unyielding message: no position of authority or service will shield predators from the full force of justice,” said Homeland Security Investigations Denver Special Agent in Charge Steve Cagen in a release. “Let this serve as a stark warning—there is no place in our society for such heinous acts, and we will stop at nothing to protect our children and uphold the rule of law."

