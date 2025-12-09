CSPD warn of dangerous carfentanil presence in community,100 times stronger than fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department shares a warning on carfentanil being found in the community, a drug estimated to be 10,000 times stronger than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

CSPD says in 2025, their narcotics unit has seized over 700,000 fentanyl pills, and since September, nearly 28,000 of those pills have contained carfentanil. Of the pills seized, CSPD says many involved "M30" tablets, which mimic prescription pills. However, according to the police, the drug is also found mixed with fentanyl in a white powder.

Police say when it comes to "M30" tablets, the color of the pill does not indicate if the pill has a combination of fentanyl and carfentanil.

CSPD reports that so far in 2025, 29 of the 61 fatal drug overdoses have been caused by fentanyl or carfentanil.

Police say the drug carfentanil was created to sedate large animals such as elephants for veterinarians; however, now the drug is being used for human use and only takes 0.02 milligrams to be lethal.

CSPD says this drug poses a danger to the community because the potency of carfentanil increases the chance of accidental exposure.

Law enforcement says the drug Narcan, which is used to reverse overdose effects, might not work with carfentanil due to its potency. Instead, police say multiple high doses of Narcan would be required to reverse the effects.

To learn more about carfentanil and the risk of the drug, click here.

