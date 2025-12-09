Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s trial postponed over two months by judge

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s trial date has been pushed back two months, but the “It Ends With Us” stars are currently still planning to face off in court.

The overseeing judge moved the trial to May 18, 2026, after it had been originally scheduled for March 9, CNN has learned from two sources familiar with the case.

Judge Lewis Liman moved the trial date on Tuesday at a discovery status hearing where attorneys were present, both sources said, adding that the date was moved to accommodate other criminal cases on the docket, which the judge said take precedent. However, the judge underscored the importance of Lively and Baldoni’s case.

The court record was updated later on Tuesday to reflect the new date.

Next steps in the bitter celebrity legal dispute will occur in the new year, when lawyers for Baldoni and Lively make their oral arguments in front of the judge regarding Baldoni’s previously-filed summary judgement motion, in which he and his Wayfarer Studios are seeking to have Lively’s sexual harassment and retaliation case dismissed. (Lively’s team has pushed back, accusing Baldoni and Wayfarer of trying to avoid accountability.)

The judge instructed both parties to contact another judge, should they opt to explore possible settlement discussions.

“The Court expresses no view with respect to settlement,” Judge Liman’s filing states.

CNN has reached out to representatives for both Lively and Baldoni to ask whether any settlement discussions are on the table.

“Wayfarer remains committed to the truth and seeing this through,” a representative for Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios told CNN on Tuesday.

A source close to Lively told CNN that nothing has changed and the actress and her legal team still plan to move ahead with the trial.

