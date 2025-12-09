5 things to know for Dec. 9: Supreme Court, Boat strikes, Clergy abuse, Japan earthquake, Jimmy Kimmel



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

A water leak at the Louvre in Paris has damaged hundreds of books, which now need to be dried out and repaired. The incident has exposed further issues at the world’s largest art museum, just weeks after a dramatic jewelry heist captured global attention.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Supreme Court

The Supreme Court appears ready to back President Donald Trump’s argument that he should have the authority to fire members of independent government agencies. For nearly a century, federal law has shielded those entities from direct White House control. The court’s liberal justices on Monday warned that Trump’s push could dramatically expand his presidential power and upend the structure of the modern federal government. In recent months, Trump has already fired some leaders of independent agencies appointed by former President Joe Biden — many of whom were likely critics. A ruling in the case is expected by the end of June.

2️⃣ Boat strikes

Lawmakers from both parties are urging the Trump administration to release video of the US military’s controversial “double-tap” strike on an alleged drug boat. Top congressional Republicans and Democrats say they want to review the unedited footage of the deadly follow-up strike in September that killed two survivors after nine others died in the initial attack. President Trump now says he’ll let Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth decide whether to release the footage, marking a shift from his stance last week. Hegseth is under mounting pressure as Congress is preparing to vote on restricting his travel budget unless he releases the video.

3️⃣ Clergy abuse

The Archdiocese of New York announced plans to establish a $300 million fund to compensate victims of sexual abuse who have sued the church. A spokesperson said the fund would cover settlements for most, if not all, of the roughly 1,300 outstanding claims against the archdiocese. Cardinal Timothy Dolan said the archdiocese would pay for the fund by reducing its budget and selling off assets, including completing the sale of its former headquarters in Manhattan. The announcement came as a federal judge on Monday approved a settlement for the New Orleans Archdiocese to pay $230 million to hundreds of victims of clergy sexual abuse.

4️⃣ Japan earthquake

A powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s northeastern coast on Monday, injuring at least 30 people and prompting the evacuation of more than 100,000 others. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned that similar or even stronger tremors could follow. Videos and images showed several damaged buildings and debris strewn across the streets. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning shortly after the quake, though it has since been lifted. Japan is no stranger to severe seismic activity; the country sits along the Ring of Fire, one of the world’s most active earthquake and volcanic zones.

5️⃣ Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel has signed a one-year extension with Disney-owned ABC to continue hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” through May 2027. Earlier this year, ABC executives temporarily yanked the show off the air after Kimmel’s monologue on Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer sparked political controversy. CNN reported that Disney was always “hopeful” to bring the show back, citing Kimmel’s close ties with key executives. Known for his unfiltered takes on President Trump, Kimmel is the only late-night host based in Los Angeles. When his show was briefly pulled, Hollywood rallied behind him and boycotted Disney.

Breakfast browse

A comet flyby

An interstellar comet is about to make its closest pass by Earth. Take a look at the latest images.

Luigi Mangione was arrested one year ago today

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s on December 9, 2024, ending a five-day manhunt after the fatal shooting of a health care CEO in Manhattan. Here’s how it went down.

Underwater ‘reef music’ could help in coral restoration

Music is said to soothe the soul — and researchers believe it may also help revive coral reefs.

An ‘ambition gap’ exists in corporate America, says new report

Fewer women than men want promotions at large companies, according to this new report.

Trump greenlights exports of Nvidia H200 chips to China

H200s — the second most-powerful AI chip in Nvidia’s inventory — are vital for completing tasks performed by artificial intelligence. Read how Trump’s move could impact the global AI race.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Over 90 million people watched this Italian nonna cook carbonara

Nonna Silvana is cooking her way to stardom. The 84-year-old grandma, followed by millions, just won TikTok’s “Creator of the Year” for sharing delicious recipes and no-nonsense wisdom.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.