Water leak in Louvre damages hundreds of books

(CNN) — A water leak at the Louvre in Paris has damaged hundreds of books, exposing further issues at the world’s largest museum after a spectacular heist in October.

On Monday, a spokesman for the museum told CNN that the leak damaged 300-400 books, which date from the end of the 19th century to the beginning of the 20th century, when it occurred on November 26.

The leak happened when a valve that forms part of a now defunct plumbing system was opened in error. This system was shut off months ago and is set to be replaced as part of renovation works starting September 2026, the spokesman said.

The texts are related to Egyptology and scientific documentation. While they are regularly consulted by visitors, they are not the only copies in the world, the spokesman added.

The books will be returned to the shelves after they have dried out and been repaired, he said.

Although officials do not believe that there will be any permanent damage to the collection, the leak is further cause for concern after the October 19 heist highlighted serious security failings at the Louvre.

Thieves raided the Apollo Gallery on the museum’s upper floor using a truck-mounted ladder to gain access through a window.

They broke into two display cases and made off with nine items, including a diamond and sapphire jewelry set worn by Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense.

In just seven minutes, the thieves had made off with loot with a value estimated at more than $100 million, leading to widespread consternation about inadequate security measures.

Officials have also acknowledged “structural issues facing the museum,” which was built from the late 12th century onward and received 8.7 million visitors last year.

In November, the museum announced it would increase ticket prices to fund a modernization program.

From January 14, 2026, an individual ticket for visitors from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) — a grouping of nations that comprises the European Union member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — will cost 32 euros ($37), a 45% increase on current prices.

This is expected to bring in an extra 15-20 million euros (around $17-23 million) a year, which will be invested in infrastructure upgrades.

Joseph Ataman contributed to this report.