Vehicle hit by train overnight while attempting to cross tracks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say, shockingly, no one was injured after a train hit a vehicle attempting to cross railroad tracks near downtown Colorado Springs late Sunday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 7, near the railroad crossing at Conejos Street and Las Animas Street. Police say a vehicle was attempting to cross the tracks just south of the designated crossing when it was struck by a train heading southbound.

Luckily, the BNSF Train crew saw the vehicle on the tracks and had started to slow before colliding with the vehicle, CSPD said. No one was injured in the crash.

The train came to a stop after the crash, police said. The crossing was shut down for several hours while an inspection team with the BNSF Railway responded to the scene to check the safety of the train, the tracks, and the crossing.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Brett Rupp, was cited for the incident and released from custody.

