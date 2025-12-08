New Pueblo County Detention Center nears completion

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says the new detention center is nearing completion, slated to replace the old 45-year-old jail.

"(It's) a building that has struggled with overcrowding, outdated infrastructure, and deteriorating conditions," said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero.

According to the sheriff's office, the new building will create a safer environment for staff and inmates. It will also increase capacity, providing 672 beds, which is up more than 150 from what the county currently has.

"What makes this project especially forward-looking is that it was designed from the start with a net zero energy goal, meaning the building is intended to generate as much energy as it uses each year," said Sheriff Lucero.

The new center has a price tag of about $150 million, which PCSO says primarily came from marijuana tax revenue.

The sheriff's office says it hopes to open the new facility by spring of 2026.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.