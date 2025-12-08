Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry go Instagram official

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry have appeared to confirm their relationship in the only way that matters – by going Instagram official.

Perry posted a carousel of photos on Saturday, featuring herself and Trudeau posing cheek-to-cheek and eating sushi while visiting Japan for her world tour, seemingly confirming the months-long rumors that they are in a relationship.

That came three days after former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida appeared to “hard launch” the couple’s relationship, posting a photo on X of them alongside himself and his wife, referring to Perry as Trudeau’s “partner” in his caption.

The worlds of pop and politics colliding in this way, and the sight of Perry, known for hits like “Firework” and “Roar,” suddenly interacting with former world leaders, has made the singer and the ex-prime minister one of the year’s most unexpected celebrity couples.

Trudeau reposted the photo, adding that “Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko,” while thanking Kishida for his “friendship” and “continued commitment to the international rules-based order.”

“Katy Perry doing international diplomacy. Did not have this on my top risks 2025 list!” Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, joked on X.

Perry and Trudeau’s relationship has been the source of fevered speculation for months. First, they were spotted dining together at a restaurant in July, then embracing on a yacht, then leaving a Parisian club hand-in-hand.

And ever since that first rumor, the couple have captured the internet’s imagination. Back in August, satirical news outlet the Onion imagined actor Orlando Bloom, Perry’s ex-fiancé, dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Bloom showed his appreciation for the joke story in the comments section of the Onion’s Instagram post, responding with three clapping hands emojis.

Celebrity couples that straddle the political and pop worlds are relatively unusual, though Trudeau’s own father, Pierre – another former Canadian Prime Minister – briefly dated Barbra Streisand in the late 1960s.

Trudeau separated from his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, with whom he has three children, in August 2023, while Perry confirmed her split from Bloom, the father of her 5-year-old daughter, in July.

