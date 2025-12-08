Fatal rollover accident at North Carefree Circle and Inspiration Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms one woman has died after a rollover crash at North Carefree Circle and Inspiration Drive on Dec. 8.

Police say a 20-year-old female was trapped under her vehicle when medical help arrived on the scene. CSPD says the female was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The other driver involved in the crash was also taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to law enforcement.

CSPD says alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, but they do believe the 20-year-old female was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Details are limited, but this article may be updated.

