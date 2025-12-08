CSFD investigates report of person trapped in confined space near Cimarron and I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a report of a person potentially trapped in a confined space near Cimarron and I-25 on Dec. 8.

CSFD says nothing was found, and the area was cleared.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.