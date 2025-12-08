Skip to Content
News

CSFD investigates report of person trapped in confined space near Cimarron and I-25

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 2:21 PM
Published 2:01 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a report of a person potentially trapped in a confined space near Cimarron and I-25 on Dec. 8.

CSFD says nothing was found, and the area was cleared.

Abby Smith

