Skip to Content
News

Cimarron Hills Fire Department responds to structure fire near Lisa Drive

Canva
By
today at 3:17 PM
Published 3:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cimarron Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire near the 2300 block of Lisa Dr as of 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The fire department says flames and smoke were visible, and the fire was out by 3:10 p.m.

Details at this time are limited. This article may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.