Cimarron Hills Fire Department responds to structure fire near Lisa Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cimarron Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire near the 2300 block of Lisa Dr as of 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The fire department says flames and smoke were visible, and the fire was out by 3:10 p.m.

Details at this time are limited. This article may be updated.

