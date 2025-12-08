5 things to know for Dec. 8: Affordability crisis, Presidential power, Ukraine, Thai-Cambodian border, Kennedy Center Honors

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globes will be announced today, highlighting the best in film and television. Take a look at the leading contenders for awards.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Affordability crisis

The Trump administration has voiced optimism and urged patience as Americans continue to face persistently high prices — from groceries to housing. But a growing number of Republicans worry the economy could drag the party down in the midterm elections. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sought to ease those concerns on Sunday, telling CBS News that the US will shift toward “prosperity” next year and move past today’s “affordability problem.” A recent Gallup poll found that 40% of Americans rated economic conditions as poor in November, up from 37% in October.

2️⃣ Presidential power

The Supreme Court today will grapple with President Donald Trump’s power to fire the heads of independent agencies. The court will hear arguments in a case stemming from Trump’s decision in March to fire Rebecca Kelly Slaughter from the Federal Trade Commission, despite a federal law that attempts to insulate the agency from political pressure by permitting its members to be removed only for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.” Trump has provided no such justification. The court’s ruling is all but certain to influence other cases, raising similarly weighty separation of powers questions.

3️⃣ Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with European leaders in London today after days of fraught peace talks with Trump administration officials. Ukrainian negotiators spent the weekend in Miami trying to finalize a US-backed plan to end Russia’s war, but left without a breakthrough. The Ukrainian Ambassador to the US said “difficult issues remain … but both sides continue working to shape realistic and acceptable solutions.” As Russia vows to seize more land, Kyiv is demanding firm security guarantees to avoid giving up additional territory.

4️⃣ Thai-Cambodian border

Thailand launched airstrikes against Cambodia today, marking the potential collapse of a peace plan brokered by President Trump just two months ago. The two Southeast Asian neighbors both accused each other of launching strikes along their disputed border after weeks of simmering tension. In July, the countries fought a five-day border conflict that killed dozens of people and displaced about 200,000 on both sides of the frontier. An initial ceasefire between the two sides was agreed on July 28 after Trump spoke with their respective leaders.

5️⃣ Kennedy Center Honors

President Trump recognized several household names from the music and film industry on Sunday at the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors. Trump announced the recipients in August and said he would host the show amid his ongoing overhaul of the Kennedy Center — the country’s most prominent cultural institution. This year’s inductees include actor Sylvester Stallone and the band KISS, among others. In February, Trump dismissed a slew of Democratic appointees from the center’s board of trustees and replaced them with aides and allies. He has also said he was “98% involved” in selecting the latest honorees, personally rejecting some deemed too “woke.”

Breakfast browse

Louisiana jail break

A frantic search is underway for the last of three inmates who escaped a Louisiana jail last week.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry go Instagram official

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry have appeared to confirm their relationship in an Instagram post.

This year’s royal Christmas card is a nod to love

Buckingham Palace released the official 2025 Christmas card of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, featuring the couple strolling arm in arm.

Video: Window washers left dangling 15 stories above the ground

Watch as this high-rise mishap turns into a real pane in the neck.

College Football Playoff field is set

Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas Tech earn first-round byes and will automatically advance to the quarterfinals.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Kilauea volcano eruption knocks out camera

A remote camera captured the moment an erupting volcano in Hawaii knocked it out while recording.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.