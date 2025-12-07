Skip to Content
Festival of Lights Parade dazzles Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday night, nearly 100 floats took to the streets of Downtown Colorado Springs.

The annual Festival of Lights Parade marked its 41st year with inflatable Santas and jolly faces in the crowd.

KRDO13 spoke with festival-goers who enjoy the tradition each year, as well as those experiencing it for the first time.

Watch the dazzling display above captured by KRDO13 Photojournalist Collin Willis.

