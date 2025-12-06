This year’s royal Christmas card is a nod to love

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

London (CNN) — Buckingham Palace released King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s official 2025 Christmas card on Saturday, featuring a photo taken to mark the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

The photograph was snapped by royal photographer Chris Jackson in the sunny grounds of Villa Wolkonsky – the British ambassador’s official residence in Rome – during the couple’s state visit in April 2025.

Charles, 77, dressed in a blue pinstripe suit, stands arm-in-arm with his wife Camilla, 78, who is wearing a white and beige coat dress by London-based couturier Anna Valentine and a brooch, according to the palace.

The message inside the card reads: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

Senior members of the British royal family traditionally release a copy of the card they send to family, friends and colleagues over the festive period. Last year’s card showed the King and Queen in the garden at Buckingham Palace.

During their state visit earlier this year, Charles and Camilla had an unexpected meeting with the now-late Pope Francis at the Vatican, during which the pontiff expressed his good wishes to the couple on the occasion of their anniversary.

Other members of the Windsor clan have also been getting into the Christmas spirit in recent days.

Continuing the theme of love, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a carol service at Westminster Abbey in London on Friday to “celebrate love in all its forms,” according to Kensington Palace.

It was Catherine’s fifth “Together at Christmas” carol service, which the princess has hosted since 2021. This year’s event was held to celebrate individuals from across the UK who have “led initiatives that bring people in their community together or offered a helping hand to those around them,” the palace said.

In a letter addressed to guests, Catherine said that Christmas is a time that “reminds us how deeply our lives are woven together.”

