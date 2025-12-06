‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ is here. Let’s get excited about these other video game adaptations

By Dan Heching and Lillian Bautista, CNN

(CNN) — “Five Nights at Freddy’s” cashed in on the popularity of the beloved survival video game that inspired it when the movie was released in 2023, and now it’s back for more.

The creepy animatronic horror sequel, out this weekend, welcomes back Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio and “Scream” alum Matthew Lillard, with Mckenna Grace and Wayne Knight (of “Jurassic Park” and “Seinfeld” fame) coming on board as newcomers.

But no one should have been surprised: video game adaptations are an increasingly vital part of the entertainment market, which some say is set to replace superheroes as “Hollywood’s dominant intellectual property.”

Entries like 2023’s “Super Mario Bros. Movie” and this year’s “A Minecraft Movie” smashed their way box office gold.

Not all adaptations of popular games are guaranteed success – see last year’s “Borderlands,” in addition to 2022’s “Uncharted” and 2018’s “Tomb Raider” reboot. Critics and fans alike found those movies faltering in their ability to capture the story and magic of the gameplay in their respective source material. But the ones that work, do so to huge returns that keeps Hollywood in the game of adaptations.

What else is coming down the pike by way of video game adaptations? Here are several:

‘Return to Silent Hill’ (January 23, 2026)

The survival horror puzzle game franchise will return to theaters with “Return to Silent Hill.” Christophe Gans, helmer of the Radha Mitchell-starring “Silent Hill” from 2006, is back to direct the sequel, inspired by the 2001 game “Silent Hill 2.” The movie will follow James Sunderland (Jeremy Irvine) as he is drawn back to the creepy titular town by a letter seemingly from a past love. Another notable mention in the horror video game files: There’s a new “Resident Evil” movie, from “Weapons” director Zach Cregger, also currently slated for 2026.

‘Super Mario Bros. Galaxy’ (April 3, 2026)

Following the success of the first film, Chris Pratt is back as Mario for a new adventure alongside Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser and more, including new cast addition Brie Larson as the voice of Rosalina. Let’s-a go!

‘Mortal Kombat II’ (May 8, 2026)

Karl Urban joins the “Mortal Kombat” world as washed-up actor Johnny Cage, who is asked to compete in a cross-realm competition with the fate of Earth at risk. You know, real low-stakes action.

‘Street Fighter’ (October 16, 2026)

This new live-action feature film adaptation of the legendary game brings together a brand new cast that includes Noah Centineo, pro wrestler Roman Reigns, musician Orville Peck, Eric André, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Jason Momoa and more.

‘The Angry Birds Movie 3’ (December 23, 2026)

Apparently still angry, the birds – now including a little one voiced by Psalm West – fly in with a threequel ahead of Christmas Day.

Untitled ‘Minecraft’ movie sequel (2027)

Surprising absolutely no one, Warner Bros. greenlit a sequel to “Minecraft,” released in April, after the first film destroyed opening weekend expectations, bringing in $162 million domestically. To date, it has grossed just under $1 billion globally. Jared Hess is set to return as director of the sequel, with original players Momoa and Black back for this game, too.

‘The Legend of Zelda’ (2027)

The announcement that this storied game franchise – casually referred to as “Zelda” in shorthand – would be coming to theaters in 2027 as a live action film almost broke the internet earlier this year. And for good reason: Zelda games are right up there with Super Mario Bros. in terms of seminal video game source material. The movie will be directed by Wes Ball, who helmed the “Maze Runner” film franchise.

‘Pokémon: Detective Pikachu’ sequel (TBA)

Though not the character’s first foray outside of video games, Pikachu will reportedly grace screens again in a sequel to the live-action “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” film from 2019 that featured the voice of Ryan Reynolds. A second movie was announced shortly before the first debuted at the box office, however, whether or not the original star-studded cast will return remains unclear.

‘God of War Ragnarok’ (TBA)

Amazon Studios plans on making the widely-acclaimed fantasy, third-person story game “God of War Ragnarok” into a television series, ordering two seasons out of the gate. The show is expected to closely mirror the 2022 game, in which Kratos the Greek God of War and his son Atreus journey against the backdrop of Norse mythology to honor Kratos’ fallen wife.

