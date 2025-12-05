Skip to Content
SHOTS FIRED: Union Boulevard closed at Academy Boulevard, shelter-in-place lifted

today at 12:17 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that they are working a shots-fired call near 5110 North Academy Boulevard.

A shelter-in-place was briefly issued for the nearby area at 12 p.m., but was lifted at 12:15 p.m.

Both sides (southbound and northbound) of Union Boulevard are closed at Academy Boulevard due to the police activity, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

Details are very limited at this time, as it is a breaking news situation. A KRDO13 crew is on the way. This article may be updated.

Celeste Springer

