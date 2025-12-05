TRAFFIC ALERT: I-25 northbound closed in Pueblo near 13th Street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that I-25 northbound is closed in Pueblo due to a crash.

According to CDOT, the crash is between Exit 99B: 13th Street and US 50.

The crash occurred during rush hour, leaving a large backup and headache for drivers.

The Pueblo Police Department says the crash was a two-car fender bender with minor injuries reported. They are currently working to tow the cars.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.