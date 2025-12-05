Skip to Content
News

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-25 northbound closed in Pueblo near 13th Street

CDOT
By
New
Published 4:54 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that I-25 northbound is closed in Pueblo due to a crash.

According to CDOT, the crash is between Exit 99B: 13th Street and US 50.

The crash occurred during rush hour, leaving a large backup and headache for drivers.

The Pueblo Police Department says the crash was a two-car fender bender with minor injuries reported. They are currently working to tow the cars.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.