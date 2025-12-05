Here are the groups for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
By CNN Sports staff
(CNN) — The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw has wrapped and we now know all of the groups for arguably the biggest sporting event on the planet.
Can the US men’s national team go on a deep run in this year’s tournament? Will pre-tournament favorite Spain win its second ever World Cup? How far will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi go in what is likely their final time on international soccer’s biggest stage?
Have a look and see who your team will play in the opening stages of the tournament:
Group A
Mexico (co-host)
South Africa
South Korea
Winner of European Playoff D (Denmark, North Macedonia, Republic of Ireland or Czech Republic)
Group B
Canada (co-host)
Winner of European Playoff A (Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Qatar
Switzerland
Group C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Group D
United States (co-host)
Paraguay
Australia
Winner of European Playoff C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey or Romania)
Group E
Germany
Curaçao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Group F
Netherlands
Japan
Winner of European Playoff B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania)
Tunisia
Group G
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
Group H
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
Group I
France
Senegal
Winner of FIFA Playoff 2 (Bolivia, Suriname or Iraq)
Norway
Group J
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
Group K
Portugal
Winner of FIFA Playoff 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica or DR Congo)
Uzbekistan
Colombia
Group L
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
