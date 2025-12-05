German lawmakers approve plan to attract more military recruits as Europe seeks to counter Russia

By Issy Ronald, Stephanie Halasz, Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — Germany’s Bundestag voted for a bill on Friday that allows the country to move towards conscription, as tensions with Russia spur calls for Europe to gain more independence from the US security umbrella.

The controversial bill passed with a relatively solid majority in the end, with 323 lawmakers voting yes, 272 voting no and one abstaining.

The move seeks to boost the numbers in Germany’s armed forces to approximately 260,000 soldiers, up from the current 180,000, in addition to an extra 200,000 reservists, by 2035.

The bill does not provide for mandatory conscription. Instead, it incentivizes voluntary enlistment through measures like a monthly starting salary of €2,600 ($3,000) – an increase of €450 from the current level.

However, if the new quotas still aren’t reached, the government retains the option of “Bedarfswehrpflicht” – what Germans call needs-based conscription – following another vote for an extra law in parliament.

Under the new system, all 18-year-olds will receive a questionnaire from next year asking about their interest in serving in the military, although it is only compulsory for men to answer it.

And from July 2027, men will also have to undergo mandatory military examinations once they turn 18.

With these reforms, Germany joins several other European countries who have either reintroduced or expanded their military service following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Denmark expanded its military service to include women in July; Latvia reintroduced compulsory military service for men in January 2024; and France announced the creation of a new voluntary youth military service last month.

Germany has not had mandatory military service since 2011 when it was suspended, making service entirely voluntary. The country’s armed forces have been underfunded since the Cold War – falling below 2% of its GDP – as European security seemed unthreatened, and a taboo surrounding the military lingered following the Nazi era.

