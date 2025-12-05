Detectives arrest California man for homicide after body found in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has arrested a 47-year-old California man who is allegedly in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in the early morning hours on Dec. 5.

According to PCSO, the woman was found in South Pueblo County, and Edgar Ramos-Garcia was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Pueblo County Coroner's Office has yet to release the name of the victim.

The case is under investigation, according to law enforcement. Details at the time are limited.

