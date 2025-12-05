Avalanche warning issued for Park Range (Steamboat area) and Gore Range (Vail Pass area)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an Avalanche Warning for Park and Gore Ranges this weekend. Backcountry travel is not recommended from Friday night into Saturday. Avalanche Warnings indicate a high or extreme danger.

The warning comes as many are expected to head up to nearby ski resorts in anticipation of heavy snowfall.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, 139 avalanches have been reported in Colorado over the past week. Officials say that snow is expected to create wind-drifted snow slabs on steep slopes.

The warning runs from Friday. Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m., continuing through Saturday. It is for the Park Range of the Steamboat/Buffalo Pass area, and the Gore Range of the Vail Pass/Summit County area.

