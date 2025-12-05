5 things to know for Dec. 5: Boat strikes, Congressional map, Vladimir Putin, DC pipe bomber, Eurovision boycott

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The draw for next year’s World Cup will begin at 12 p.m. ET today, with billions of soccer fans around the globe expected to tune in. President Donald Trump will attend the ceremony at the Kennedy Center alongside a star-studded lineup of athletes, musicians and political figures.

The US military carried out another deadly attack on a suspected drug boat in the Eastern Pacific, killing four people on board. According to the US Southern Command, the vessel in international waters was carrying illicit narcotics at the time of the strike. At least 87 people have now been killed in strikes on 23 suspected drug boats as part of a campaign, dubbed Operation Southern Spear, that the Trump administration has said is aimed at curtailing drug trafficking. President Trump has indicated that the US is preparing to escalate its offensive against drug cartels, repeatedly saying in recent days that the military will soon begin striking targets inside Venezuela.

The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for Texas to use newly redrawn congressional maps that strongly favor Republicans — a major win for the party ahead of the midterm elections. Under the redistricting, Texas Republicans could gain as many as five additional House seats, boosting their chances of holding on to their razor-thin majority in the chamber. However, legal fights over redistricting are far from over. The Justice Department recently sued officials in California over new maps designed to give Democrats in the Golden State an advantage. A court is set to hear arguments in that case next month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in India for a high-stakes meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit comes as Modi tries to balance his trade relationship with the US and his ties with Russia. Ahead of the summit, Putin spoke to Indian media and said Moscow would seize Ukraine’s Donbas region “by military or other means.” One of the Kremlin’s main demands for ending the war is for Ukraine to surrender territory in the Donbas, which Russia illegally annexed but has not yet fully conquered. As Russia doubles down on these territorial demands, which Ukrainian officials continue to reject, the path towards any compromise seems increasingly unclear.

The FBI arrested a Virginia man on Thursday in its almost five-year investigation into who planted pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot. The bureau believes the man, 30-year-old Brian Cole Jr., compiled bomb-making supplies for months before leaving the viable explosive devices outside of the political offices. If Cole were to be convicted, it would end the yearslong probe that had failed to produce any leads as to who placed the bombs, both just a few blocks away from the US Capitol. The suspect is expected to appear before a federal judge in court today.

Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands announced their withdrawals Thursday from next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after organizers decided that Israel will be allowed to compete. Organizers of the pop music spectacle, which draws millions of viewers globally, met earlier Thursday to discuss Israel’s participation amid calls for the country to be excluded over the war in Gaza and threats from some members to boycott. The organizers decided not to hold a vote on Israel’s participation but said that “targeted changes” should be introduced to improve neutrality. Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was “pleased” with the decision and thanked all those who “stood up for Israel’s right to continue to contribute and compete at Eurovision.”

LeBron James’ scoring streak comes to an end after more than 18 years

Instead of extending his streak Thursday, Lakers star LeBron James chose to set up Rui Hachimura for an epic game-winning shot. See the video here.

Where the dinosaurs roamed

More than 16,000 footprints were recently found on a high-traffic “dinosaur freeway” in what is now Bolivia.

Ballroom shuffle

President Trump has hired a new architect for his $300 million White House ballroom amid clashes over the project.

Phones might get pricier next year

Thanks to the AI boom, smartphones keep getting smarter — and the costs are climbing right along with them.

Who will be named the 2025 CNN Hero of the Year?

Get ready to be inspired! CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute airs this Saturday at 8pm ET, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates. Several celebrities will join the broadcast to help honor the Top 5 CNN Heroes for 2025, and the CNN Hero of the Year will be revealed.

