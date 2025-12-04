Skip to Content
Marksheffel Road closed near Stetson Hills Boulevard after truck slides off road into house

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 10:11 AM
Published 8:47 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is closing Stetson Hills Boulevard at Marksheffel Road after a truck slid off the road and crashed into a home.

Our crews on scene shared images of what looks to be a work truck that had driven off the road, going over a retaining wall before hitting the home. At this time, the driver's condition is unknown.

The crash happened at 6300 Passport View; due to how it's positioned, police say they are having to shut down the nearby intersection for an undetermined amount of time.

Our crews are on scene and working to learn more. Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

