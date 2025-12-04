The world’s tallest hotel has just opened, but it wasn’t meant to go that high

By Bijan Hosseini, CNN

Dubai (CNN) — Dubai has a new record-breaker on its skyline — almost by accident. The world’s tallest hotel, Ciel Tower, has officially opened, stacking 377 meters of glass and ambition above Dubai Marina. Its height was never planned — it grew unexpectedly as blueprints were torn up and redrawn.

“We knew we wanted to build something spectacular,” says Rob Burns, CEO of project developer The First Group. “But we certainly didn’t plan on building the tallest hotel in the world.”

Despite its record proportions, Ciel’s creators were still forced to think small. The whole structure rises from a footprint of about 3,600 square meters, or about 40,000 square feet —a little smaller than a professional soccer pitch. Not exactly tiny, but a tiny sliver in Dubai terms.

That meant the tower’s architect, Yahya Jan, needed to show constraint and rely on some clever tricks.

Spend a little time walking through the building — as CNN did, with Jan and Burns — and you start to notice the tension running through the whole project. It’s a tower built for spectacle that keeps having to remember the size of its own footprint. Almost everything inside ends up shaped by the tiny plot that launched this accidental record.

The entrance, for example, is luxurious but not quite what you’d expect from a Dubai record-breaker. You walk in anticipating something grand — large enough to host a convention or festooned with statues and water features. Instead you get soft lighting, curved lines and the sense of a space designed by someone who appreciates how little there is of it.

’Eye of the needle’

“It was a very challenging project for us,” Jan says. “It’s an irregularly shaped property. For a tower of this size the property could have been bigger. But I always say, you do your best work when you are challenged the most.”

The lobby, in other words, is compact because it has to be. The grandeur is deferred upward, unveiled floor by floor, until the moment when the building finally has enough altitude to get dramatic.

The rooms stick to this theme. They’re clean-lined, with neutral tones and smooth textures — modest compared to Dubai’s typically sprawling resort suites, but the floor-to-ceiling views of the Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and the Gulf do some heavy lifting. With 1,004 rooms across its 82 floors, however, the hotel enters a market already bursting with beds.

Burns is aware of the numbers. “I think a thousand rooms is definitely a challenge. And we knew that when we started,” he says. Still, he insists they’re “very, very bullish on the hospitality market,” with plenty to set the hotel apart. Like “360-degree views, the wonderful rooms, the amenities, the facilities.”

Higher up, Ciel’s signature flourish appears in the form of a void — something that Jan calls the “eye of the needle” — that’s there for function as much as design.

Super-tall towers like Ciel must make a deal with the elements. The higher the building, the stronger the wind blows. Stand here even on a calm day and you can feel it funneling through the gap. “If you want the height that is great, but how can you shape the building to minimize the wind load? So, by having the cutout we let the wind go through the tower.”

A dozen atria punctuate the height, spaced six to eight stories apart, filled with trees and plants. They’re both aesthetic and practical, offering daylight, cooling and giving guests a place to gather.

Vertical parks

What Jan calls “social community spaces where people can come together,” will be used for yoga and fitness sessions, or as restaurant overspill areas. “We’re vertically creating small parks,” he says — breaking up the tower into “smaller neighborhoods.” They also help with cooling and energy use, using computer-controlled glass louvers to “bring the sea breeze in.”

“Future towers are going to be different than towers of 50 years ago,” Jan says. “They’re going to be porous, you’re going to bring nature into these towers.”

Perhaps the most Dubai thing about Ciel is that they didn’t set out to build a record-breaker, it just sort of happened. They kept adding amenities and the building kept rising because there was nowhere else to put them.

It was Jan that informed them that they were drifting into record territory as the design edged within range of previous title-holder Gevora Hotel, also in Dubai, which stands at just over 356 meters.

“Yahya came to us and notified us, ‘hey guys, you’re close to building the tallest hotel in the world,’” says Burns. “And we said ‘wow, okay. Let’s make that happen.’”

Vanishing into the sky

Ciel’s dining and pool spaces follow the same logic as the rest of the tower, making the most of what’s available. The hotel spreads eight restaurants across its upper floors, with the UK-based Tattu brand occupying the most dramatic positions — the House of Dragon on 74, the House of Koi encircling the Skypool on 76, and the House of Phoenix perched in the Skylounge on 81, where the 360-degree views do most of the decorative work.

There are three pools, but the one that matters is the infinity pool on Level 76, placed inside the tower’s wind-channeling void. It isn’t large, but it doesn’t need to be when the visual trick is that the water seems to vanish straight into the sky.

Ciel is not Dubai’s most extravagant hotel. It doesn’t have the epic lobbies or the beachfront sprawl of the Palm resorts. But it shows what can happen when a city, more used to living it large, decides to show some restraint.

The public spaces are elegant without being excessive. The rooms are comfortable. And the views — especially from the upper floors and the sky pool — lend logic to the decision to build a 377-meter hotel such a relatively small patch of earth.

Ciel adds another shape to a skyline that rarely stays the same for long. Whether it holds the world-record title long is unclear. Dubai seems to see even its own superlatives as challenges.

