‘SLEAZEBAG’: President Trump berates Gov. Polis over Tina Peters case

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to slam Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday night.

"FREE TINA!" the President exclaimed.

The post centers around Tina Peters, a former Mesa County clerk who last year was sentenced to nine years in prison by a jury of her peers. Peters was convicted after giving a person affiliated with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell access to the election software. Photos of the software then circulated on right-wing websites, according to ABC News.

"She was preserving Election Records, which she was obligated to do under Federal Law," claimed President Trump on social media.

During her sentencing, Peters told the judge that she was remorseful for her actions. An executive with the Colorado County Clerks Association testified that her actions led to death threats to election officials across Colorado. The judge presiding over her case said he was convinced she would do everything over again if she could.

President Trump is calling on Governor Jared Polis to transfer custody of Peters to the Department of Justice. Trump can not pardon Peters because, according to the American Bar Association, a president can not pardon someone convicted of state crimes.

"The SLEAZEBAG Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, refuses to allow an elderly woman, Tina Peters, who was unfairly convicted of what the Democrats do, cheating on Elections, out of jail! She was convicted for trying to stop Democrats from stealing Colorado Votes in the Election," said President Trump.

In a statement to our partners at 9News, the Colorado Department of Corrections said that inmate transfers emanate from the state, not other entities.

KRDO13 spoke with Governor Polis at an event on Thursday and asked him about Trump's comments.

"I just think (President Trump) needs to focus on making life more affordable, reducing costs. His tariffs go the opposite way, make life more expensive. Focus on improving schools. I mean, you know, anybody can say a lot of things. He's, you know, sent out a lot of things on media. Focus on what you need to do as a leader," said Gov. Polis.

