Phil Long Ford of Motor City collecting pet food donations for the Humane Society

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Phil Long Ford of Motor City says it is collecting pet food donations for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region this holiday season.

To kick off the drive, Phil Long says it is donating a pallet of pet food, which amounts to about 2,000 pounds of food.

Additionally, those who bring a donation of their own to the dealership from now until Dec. 21 will get a free vehicle winter safety inspection, which Phil Long says is a $99 value.

“No one should have to choose between feeding themselves or their pets,” said Phil Long Ford of Motor City General Manager and Partner Mark Barton in a press release. “Even if you can only give a little bit, together, we can make sure that no pet goes hungry this holiday season.”

According to Phil Long of Motor City, the goal this year is to collect at least 10,000 pounds of pet food.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.