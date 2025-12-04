Jackknifed semi temporarily shuts down Highway 285 in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Icy roads resulted in difficult, sometimes dangerous, commutes across Colorado on Thursday morning.

In Chaffee County, a sheet of ice covered Highway 285. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says it led to a jackknifed semi on the highway, south of Nathrop.

"Incidents like this can happen in seconds when speeds aren't adjusted for the weather. Please slow down, increase your following distance, and give yourself extra time to react," said CSP on social media.

The accident temporarily led to an entire shutdown of that section of Highway 285 as crews worked to move the semi, CSP said.

