Colorado Springs woman warns travelers after Thanksgiving tragedy

By
New
Published 9:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local woman recently went on a Thanksgiving vacation to Mexico with her husband by her side.

She said she and her husband went to the beach on Thanksgiving and went swimming in the water. She says that although they were in shallow waters, they both got pulled into the ocean by a strong rip current. They yelled for help, screaming for the attention of a lifeguard.

She says lifeguards came to rescue them, but she was the only one who made it back to shore alive; tragically, her husband died.

KRDO13 is speaking with this woman about her devastating experience and the message she has for other travelers this holiday season. We will have a full report at 4, 5 & 6 o'clock on KRDO13 News.

Mackenzie Stafford

