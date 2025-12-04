Colorado Springs firefighter hit by car while responding to multi-vehicle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that a firefighter was hit by a car while working a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says that first responders were called out to a crash on southbound I-25 by the Circle Drive exit around 9 a.m.

Police say that while crews were checking on drivers of the crash, another car allegedly failed to slow down, struck a car, and then hit a firefighter. The police department says that first responder vehicles had their lights on and were fully marked.

The fire department says that the firefighter was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. The firefighter's union says he was discharged and will recover at home. Meanwhile, CSPD says charges are pending for the driver who allegedly hit the firefighter.

CSFD released the following reminders to drivers:

If emergency vehicles are present, move into another lane to create a buffer zone between your car and the emergency vehicles and crews.

Decrease speed when there is a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

Stay alert and avoid distractions to stay aware of your surroundings.

During snowstorms where the weather impacts roads, increase your following distance to give plenty of time to stop. Additionally, never assume roads are clear of ice and travel with caution.

