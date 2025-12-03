Skip to Content
Vehicle fire in Colorado Springs spreads to tree, fire department responds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD)responds to a vehicle fire that spread to a tree near the 200 block of Chatham Dr as of 4:15 p.m.

CSFD says the fire did not extend to the home and was extinguished before 4:30 p.m.

Details at this time are limited. This article may be updated.

