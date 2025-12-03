Sliding incidents reported across I-25 in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As the first major winter storm hit southern Colorado, many drivers quickly found out if their cars were winter-ready.

MORE DETAILS: Is your car ready for the snow? A new round of snow puts focus on tire prep

KRDO13 Crews saw multiple cars either stalled or sliding out along I-25. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed to KRDO13 that most incidents were reported as sliding.

CSP says that there have been no major crashes or injuries reported as of Wednesday, Dec. 3, in the afternoon.

Troopers did note that if your car slides in a crash or gets stuck and they find you did not have the correct tires, you could face a fine.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is also urging drivers to use extreme caution in these winter conditions.

For the latest road conditions, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.