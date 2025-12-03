Skip to Content
Engineers saved from derailed train in Gunnison River

Grand Junction Fire Department
Published 2:41 PM

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Grand Junction Fire Department (GJFD) saved two engineers from a train that had derailed in the Gunnison River around 11 p.m. on Dec. 2.

According to the fire department, the accident happened near Highway 141 in Whitewater and the Bridgeport access to the Gunnison River, near the Mesa-Delta County line. Both individuals rescued reported no injuries, says officials.

GJFD says that, due to the accident's location, it was hard to access the train, prompting the Mesa County Sheriff's Office to launch drones to pinpoint its exact location. Officials say Union Pacific drove paramedics and rescue members to the track, and both engineers were rescued by 1:30 a.m.

Another organization that helped with the rescue was SUNCOR, which provided additional absorbent booms for the leaking diesel, says GJFD.

According to the fire department, Union Pacific will handle clean-up efforts.

