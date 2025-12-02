ICE to launch operation targeting Somali immigrants in Twin Cities, federal official says, as Trump calls community ‘garbage’

By Holmes Lybrand, Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — A new Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, will target undocumented Somali immigrants, a federal official told CNN on Tuesday, as the president has ramped up attacks against the community in recent days.

The New York Times, which cited documents and an official who spoke anonymously, was first to report the operation in Minneapolis.

The latest federal immigration effort comes as President Donald Trump ended his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday by asserting he does not want Somali immigrants in the United States. He referred to the community and Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali immigrant, as “garbage” who should “go back to where they came from.”

“I don’t want them in our country,” he said. “Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don’t want them in our country.”

The president’s remarks represent an escalation of his attacks against Somalis, particularly in Minneapolis. He has repeatedly singled out Somalis since last week’s shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC, even though the alleged shooter is an Afghan who had nothing to do with Somalia.

Somalia is one of 19 countries included in Trump’s sweeping travel ban, which imposes full or partial restrictions. Many of the countries on the list are either failed states or under repressive rule, and some are governed by groups that took control after years of US involvement, CNN has reported. Trump has described Somalia as a country that has “no laws, no water, no military, no nothing.”

The president’s hostile rhetoric toward Somali refugees and Rep. Omar stretches back years. Since his first term, he has zeroed in on the Minnesota’s Somali population to tout his agenda to crack down on immigration.

In a statement, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the agency does “not discuss future or potential operations.”

Leaders of the Twin Cities called a news conference Tuesday to respond to reports of the new ICE operation in the area, saying they were not given advance notice or information about the plan.

“To our Somali community, we love you and we stand with you,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. “Minneapolis is proud to be home to the largest Somali community in the entire country.” Frey confirmed Minneapolis police would not participate in immigration enforcement operations.

Similarly, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said “The last thing we need is federal agents coming in town to create chaos and challenge for us.” Both mayors reiterated their citizens have rights and touted immigration legal resources available to the community.

Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman, a Somali immigrant who represents many migrants in his district, said his community “has lived through fear in the past, and we are not going to let that divide us.”

“I know many families are fearful tonight, but I want you to know that city, Minneapolis stands behind you,” Osman said at the news conference.

In response to the Times’ report, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, called the proposed operation a “PR stunt.”

“We welcome support in investigating and prosecuting crime,” Walz posted on X. “But pulling a PR stunt and indiscriminately targeting immigrants is not a real solution to a problem.”

This story has been updated with new developments.

CNN’s Emma Tucker and Michael Williams contributed to this report.