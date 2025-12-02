Skip to Content
News

Crash closes left lane of I-25 northbound near Fillmore Street

CDOT
By
today at 4:48 PM
Published 4:45 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The left lane of I-25 northbound near Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road is closed due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

This is as of 4:36 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.