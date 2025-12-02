Crash closes left lane of I-25 northbound near Fillmore Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The left lane of I-25 northbound near Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road is closed due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

This is as of 4:36 p.m. on Dec. 2.

