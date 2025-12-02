Cold case murder of Rhonda Fisher solved after nearly forty years

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - After nearly four decades, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says that they have solved the cold murder case of Rhonda Marie Fisher.

Rhonda Fisher was thirty-one years old when she was killed in 1987. According to the C.B.I. and Douglas County cold case files, her body was found in Larkspur near South Perry Park Road. The DCSO determined that she was strangled.

At 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, DCSO Sheriff Darren Weekly will join DCSO Cold Case Unit members and United Forensic Lab representatives to provide details on the forensic breakthrough that allowed them to identify the suspect they say is responsible for Fisher's death.

This is a developing story and we will update this article when more information is available.

