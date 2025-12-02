Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor denied six-figure compensation payout for leaving Royal Lodge, crown estate says

By Caitlin Danaher, CNN

London (CNN) — Britain’s Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly a prince and the Duke of York, will be denied a six-figure compensation payout for his early eviction from a 30-room mansion on the Windsor estate due to its state of repair, the crown estate has said.

In a briefing to the UK’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which examines the value for money of government projects and services, the Crown Estate said an initial assessment of the Royal Lodge showed “in all likelihood that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be owed any compensation for early surrender of the lease … once dilapidations are taken into account.”

The Crown Estate added that while it does not believe “any compensation will necessarily be due,” Andrew would be set to receive a six-figure sum of £488,342.21 ($644,336), if “no end-of-tenancy repairs or dilapidations are required.”

King Charles had ordered his brother to leave the property in Windsor Great Park, west of London, as he announced in October that Andrew would be stripped of his “prince” title due to controversy surrounding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The property, which has been Andrew’s home since 2003, sits on an estate of 40 hectares (99 acres). The estate features a swimming pool, an aviary, six lodge cottages, a gardener’s cottage and accommodation for police protecting the royals to stay in.

The late Queen Elizabeth II granted Andrew, the third of her four children, the right to live in the lodge, which is officially owned by the Crown Estate. The prince paid £1 million for the property in 2003, and under the terms of the 75-year lease, which was due to expire on June 15, 2078, he was expected to pay for any refurbishment work and the maintenance of the surrounding grounds.

Andrew will move to a property on the Sandringham estate, about 100 miles north of London, which is privately owned by the British monarch. His new accommodation will be privately funded by King Charles, but Andrew is not expected to move in until after the Christmas holidays, according to a royal source.

The news comes as the PAC said Tuesday it would launch an inquiry into the Crown Estate over outstanding questions regarding Andrew’s lease agreement.

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, an MP and chair of the PAC, thanked the Crown Estate and the Treasury for responding to committee’s questions, adding: “Having reflected on what we have received, the information provided clearly forms the beginnings of a basis for an inquiry.”

“We now await the conclusions the NAO (National Audit Office) will draw from this information, and plan to hold an inquiry based on the resulting evidence base in the new year,” he added.

The inquiry will look at the Crown Estate’s property leases with the Royal Family, which include Prince Edward’s lease of Bagshot Park near Windsor, and the Thatched House Lodge in Richmond, London, housing Princess Alexandra and her family.

CNN’s Lianne Kolirin and Lauren Said-Moorhouse contributed reporting.

