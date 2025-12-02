Above average bear conflicts and sightings reported in Colorado so far this year

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that it's seen a slight increase in bear reports this year compared to last year.

CPW says that there were 5,259 reports made since the start of the year, which is the highest CPW has seen since 2019.

"There are an estimated 17,000 to 20,000 bears in Colorado and every year the majority of incident reports involve bears trying to access human food sources," said CPW in a press release. "While the last two months of the year see relatively few reports, CPW continues to call on residents to remove attractants to reduce conflicts, keeping you and the bears safe."

Here are the number of reports made from Jan. 1 to Dec 1 each year:

2022: 4,271 statewide

2023: 3,488 statewide

2024: 4,996 statewide

2025: 5,259 statewide

If you see bears in urban or otherwise unusual areas, CPW encourages you to contact your local wildlife office. They can also provide tips on how to make your home less attractive to bears.

"Food availability is a major driver of bears slowing their activity during the winter months. If food remains available due to people not securing their trash, bird seed, pet food, etc., bears will remain active year-round," said a spokesperson with CPW.

For tips to protect yourself and the bears, click here.

