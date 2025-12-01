‘Santa Paws’ event coming to Colorado Springs; Dogs can get photos with Old Saint Nick

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The perfect Christmastime photo op is coming up, but this one is for the furry friends.

Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare, in coordination with Revolution Mortgage, will host its 5th annual Santa Paws event, according to a company spokesperson.

The event will be on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare off Vincent Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the company, the event is free of charge. There will not be a professional photographer staffed, but you can take all your own candid photos. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, and there will be plenty of different themed activities for them to take part in.

There are some rules and other important information. You can read those details below:

Well-mannered dogs welcome.

All dogs must always be on leash. No retractable leashes.

Dogs may not go nose to nose.

Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please potty your dog outside prior to entering.

The release must be signed at the entrance.

Dogs must be up to date on all vaccinations.

All activities are at your own risk, and while supplies last.

