Pueblo Transit receives $15.6 million to replace diesel buses with hybrids

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo has announced that it has received more than $15.6 million from a federal grant to replace the city's diesel buses with hybrid buses.

According to the city, the money came from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Buses & Bus Facilities Program. The grant program for low or no-emission buses is dispersing about $2 billion to programs nationwide, a city spokesperson said.

“We received 96% of our ask which is significant. We are incredibly grateful to the [Federal Transit Administration] FTA to receive this grant which will not only changes the face of our fleet but lowers emission in our city which benefits our residents in multiple ways," said Director of Transit Ben Valdez in a release.

Pueblo Transit will also receive about $3.9 million in planning funds from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), a spokesperson said.

“This grant award is huge opportunity for Pueblo Transit to transform their fleet and makes me incredibly proud to see the City receive one of the largest grants in recent history,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham.

According to the City of Pueblo, they currently have 16 buses, and will keep only five, which have "useful life which do not need replacement." They plan to buy 15 new hybrid buses.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.