Major Pueblo intersection closed after crash takes out traffic lights

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major intersection on the south side of Pueblo remains closed after a crash this afternoon that took out a traffic light pole.

Police say the crash occurred on West Northern Avenue and South Prairie Avenue early this afternoon and that law enforcement is still picking up debris.

According to police, two people were taken to the hospital, and investigators believe speed may have been a factor.

The intersection is expected to reopen later tonight, but, without functioning signals, law enforcement says it will need to be treated as a four-way stop until repairs are made.

